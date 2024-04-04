Court adjourns tax evasion case against Binance to April 19

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the alleged tax evasion case against Binance Holdings Limited and its executives to April 19, 2024.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had taken the firm to court for tax evasion.

Joined in the suit are two officials of the firm: Tigram Gambaryan and on-the-run Nadeem Anjarwalla.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had produced Gambaryan in the court presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite in the morning.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: EFCC produces Binance executive in court

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, Binance was accused of failing to register with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), for the purpose of paying all relevant taxes administered by the service.

The FIRS also alleged that, while it was offering taxable services to subscribers on its trading platform, the company failed to issue invoices to those subscribers for the purposes of determining and payment of its value-added taxes.

Gambaryan was taken into the court by heavily armed operatives of the EFCC.

He is the second defendant in the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now