News
How Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, escaped from custody – NSA
The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has confirmed the escape of Nadeem Anjarwalla, an executive of cryptocurrency platform Binance.
The NSA’s office said he escaped from custody using a passport smuggled to him.
The NSA office confirmed his escape in a Monday statement by its spokesman Zakari Mijinyawa.
“The Office of the National Security Adviser confirms that Nadeem Anjarwalla, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria, has escaped from lawful custody on Friday, 22 March 2024”.
Upon receiving the report, the Office of the NSA took immediate steps, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, MDAs, as well as the international community, to apprehend the suspect.
READ ALSO:Questions as detained Binance executive, Anjarwalla escapes from custody in Nigeria
“Preliminary investigation shows that Mr Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport,” it said.
“The personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention.”
Until his escape, Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan citizenship and serves as Binance’s Africa Regional Manager, was facing trial in Nigerian courts.
The suspect escaped while under a 14-day remand order by a court. He was scheduled to appear before it again on April 4, 2024.
His escape is the latest twist in the ongoing face-off between Nigerian authorities and the cryptocurrency platform.
