NSA claims arrest of suspects who attacked NLC President Ajaero, urges labour to call off strike

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has confirmed the arrest of some of the suspects who assaulted the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Owerri, Imo State on November 1.

Ajaero was attacked by thugs suspected to be loyal to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma when he was addressing state workers as they prepared to embark on a strike to protest non payment of their salaries and allowances, as well as other sundry issues.

The NLC President was allegedly

arrested by the police and handed over to the thugs who reportedly brutalized him.

However, a statement on Wednesday issued by the Head of Strategic Communication in the NSA’s Office, Zakari Mijinyawa, said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack on Ajaero, and called on the organised Labour to call off it ongoing strike action.

The statement noted that NSA who had expressed concern over the ongoing industrial action by the labour unions had propelled the investigations that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Part of the statement reads:

“The Office of the National Security Adviser is concerned by the declaration of a nationwide strike by the leadership of the Organised Labour led by the NLC and TUC.

“The NSA is particularly worried about the implications of the strike action on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians and its potential impact on economic security and other strategic national interests.

“As attested by the NLC leadership, the NSA immediately intervened on learning about the travails of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress Joseph Ajaero who was assaulted in Owerri, Imo State.

“The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration. The Federal Government will never condone such an act.

“The NSA assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public, appealing to the unions to call off the strike.

“As a fallout of the incident, relevant authorities were directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits.

“Available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.

“The Federal Government, through the Office of the NSA, therefore appeals to the labour leadership to call off the current strike action and allow the dialogue process underway to be exhausted.”

