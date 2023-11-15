No court order served on us, TUC reveals as labour strike enters day two

Festus Osifo, the president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has claimed that no court order has been delivered to Organised Labour to halt the strike action by workers, which started on Tuesday.

Osifo made this assertion on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday.

He said, “As we speak today, we don’t have service of any court order. If you procure court order, even if you procure it at midnight, you need to serve it on the party and I will tell you that we don’t have it. They should bring proof of service on the TUC and the NLC.”

The TUC President also knocked the government for “perpetually violating” court orders while expecting other institutions to obey the judiciary.

The labour leader further said once the unions receive a court order on the ongoing strike, they would liaise with their lawyers and take a decision.

“We have a state that refuses to obey court orders. You now expect others to obey court orders but once we see it, we are responsible institutions, we will not say because the Federal Government continuously violate court institution, we will examine it and if it is the right thing for us to do, yes, we will,” he said.

In response to an attack on NLC President Joe Ajaero in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on November 1, 2023, as he prepared to lead a protest against alleged anti-labor practises by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, labourers went on strike across the country on Tuesday in an effort to seek justice.

Numerous states’ workers joined the walkout, causing some government-owned facilities to close.

State Houses of Assembly, public schools, and state high courts were closed, and several banks closed their doors, forcing patrons to utilise ATMs to complete their transactions.

