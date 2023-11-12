Politics
BREAKING: Uzodimma wins all LGs in Imo guber poll
Incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has won all 27 local government areas of Imo State from the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO:LP accuses Uzodinma of planning to rig Nov 11 election with thugs
However, as final collation of gubernatorial election results ended, Imo State’s INEC Returning Officer, who is the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, Professor Abayomi Fasina, announced a one-hour break to enable him return and announce the results and declare the winner.
