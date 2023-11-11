INEC postpones collation of election results in Bayelsa to Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the collation of results for Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.

At least 16 political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fielded candidates in the election held in the eight local government areas of the state.

The election was concluded in many parts of the state on Saturday evening.

The Returning Officer for the election, Faruk Adamu Kuta, announced the postponement at the INEC Collation Centre in Yenagoa.

He said the collation of results would take place on Sunday morning.

