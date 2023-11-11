INEC suspends election in nine Kogi wards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended election in nine wards in Ogori-Magongo local government area of Kogi State over alleged electoral fraud.

There are 10 wards or registration areas in Ogori-Magongo LGA.

The INEC National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, who confirmed the development in a statement posted on the commission’s X platform, formerly Twitter, on Saturday night, said the decision followed reports of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.”

The statement read: “The Commission has received reports from our officials in Kogi State on incidences of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.

“Reports indicate that the incidents occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, and Okene Local Government Areas. The most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 Registration Areas.

“This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission’s process in the Polling Units will not be accepted.

“The Commission is determined not to reward bad behaviour. Consequently, the election in the nine Wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended. The incidences in the other Local Government Areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours.

“Meanwhile, as the processes continue, we follow the audit trail of personnel and materials to ascertain those who may have been complicit in undermining the process. We have a record of all officials deployed at various levels as supervisors, monitors, technical staff or polling unit officials and all election materials issued to them. Appropriate sanctions will be applied where necessary.

“The Commission assures voters in Kogi State that their votes are protected, and their wishes will be respected.”

