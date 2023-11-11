News
EFCC arrests 14 suspected vote-buyers in Bayelsa and Imo, seizes N11m
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested 14 suspected vote buyers in Bayelsa and Imo States.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested during the governorship election in Otueke and Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa as well as various polling units in Imo State.
He added that the suspects were arrested in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the elections in the three states.
Oyewale said: “Also, a total sum of N11,040,000, comprising N9,310,00 intercepted from suspected vote-buyers and sellers in Bayelsa, and N1,730,000 intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were recovered from them.
“Also, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”
