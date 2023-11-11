PDP’s Anyanwu alleges vote buying, violence in Imo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Imo, Samuel Anyanwu, lamented that Saturday’s governorship election in the state was marred by vote-buying, ballot box snatching, and other irregularities.

Anyanwu, who spoke with journalists at his Amaimo residence in Ikeduru local government area of the state, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) agents of “coercing” voters to vote for the party.

He also alleged that some PDP agents were shot by political thugs.

The PDP candidate claimed that one of the party’s vehicles was burnt while the agents were trying to resist the thugs in the Inyishi Community of Ikeduru LGA.

He, therefore, demanded the cancellation of the election results in areas rocked by violence.

READ ALSO: Observer decries massive vote-buying, violence in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi election

Anyanwu also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to beam its searchlight on Ikeduru LGA.

He said: “I have evidence that one of the thugs is a member of the House of Assembly.

“In the process of snatching the ballot boxes, the lawmaker’s identity card fell off and I have it here with me.

“I call on INEC to consider the available evidence and cancel the results of elections in the affected areas.“

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now