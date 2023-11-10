Guber poll: EFCC deploys operatives to check vote-buying in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its personnel to monitor Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that the move was to prevent politicians and their agents from engaging in vote buying during the elections.

Oyewale said that the exercise was part of the commission’s drive to check electoral fraud and associated financial crimes in the country.

He said: “The monitoring operations are to tackle any form of voter’s inducement through vote buying, vote selling, and other manipulations of the electoral processes at variance with the Electoral Act.

“The exercise was introduced as part of the commission’s efforts to rid the country of electoral system of corrupt practices.”

