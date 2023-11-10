Ribadu promises adequate security in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship election

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has assured the people of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi of adequate security during Saturday’s governorship elections in the three states.

Ribadu, who gave the assurance in a statement issued by the Head of Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa, on Friday in Abuja, warned politicians to shun violence and charged security agencies to adhere to operational code of conduct during the exercise.

He added that security agencies have made adequate preparations for safe, secure and transparent elections in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

The NSA, who is the Co-Chair of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, therefore, charged all security, intelligence, and law enforcement officers deployed for election duties to conduct themselves creditably.

He said the Federal Government had mobilised all the required resources for the smooth conduct of the elections and charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to the president’s instruction.

Ribadu revealed that a monitoring system had been deployed to the field to collate any evidence of violence and irregularities during the election.

