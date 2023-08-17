Ribadu meets Niger, Zamfara governors on insecurity

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on Thursday met with the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, and his Niger State counterpart, Mohammed Umar Bago, over the current security challenge in the two states.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, who confirmed the meeting in a statement in Gusau, said the forum was aimed at find a lasting solution to the banditry and other criminal acts in the two states.

Zamfara is one of the states in the North-West worst hit by the activities of bandits with hundreds of people killed and several millions others displaced by the criminals in the last four years.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Ribadu meets South-East governors in Abuja

Bandits reportedly abducted an unspecified number of people in an attack on Jan-Bako town, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Tuesday.

This occurred just 24 hours after bandits killed one person and abducted seven others during an attack on the headquarters of Bungudu local government area of the state.

In Niger, suspected bandits killed 21 soldiers in an ambush at Kundu, Wushishi local government area of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now