News
Insecurity: Ribadu meets South-East governors in Abuja
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday with governors from the South-East in Abuja.
The governors at the meeting were Charles Soludo (Anambra), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Alex Otti (Abia), Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi).
Although issues at the meeting were not made public, they may not be unconnected with the violence in the region.
READ ALSO: We will stabilise this country, Ribadu vows on assumption of office as NSA
A faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Finland-based Simon Ekpa had a few weeks ago ordered a sit-at-home in the South-East in a bid to force the Federal Government to release the group’s detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
However, Kanu had in a letter read by his lawyer, Aloy Ejiakor, at the weekend ordered the cancellation of the sit-at-home.
He also threatened to disown Ekpa and other individuals enforcing the order in the South-East.
