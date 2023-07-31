News
Tinubu removes restrictions on students loans, warns against arbitrary increase in tuition fees
President Bola Tinubu on Monday cautioned all federal institutions of higher learning on the planned increase in tuition fees in the country.
The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the president urged the institutions to avoid arbitrary increase in fees that would put pressure on students and their parents.
said the president also approved the provision of buses to the students’ bodies in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.
The move, according to him, was to ensure that the students can access their campuses without much difficulty as a result of higher transportation costs.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to start giving out students loans in September
Some federal institutions had in recent times announced an increase in their tuition fees.
The University of Lagos had a few weeks ago increased tuition fees for fresh students from N19,000 to N170,000 and above.
The federal Ministry of Education also announced an increase in tuition fees for unity schools from N45,000 to N100,000.
The statement read: “Similarly, President Tinubu has directed the authorities in all Federal Institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increase in sundry fees payable and where possible defer further increase so that parents and students don’t face too many difficulties.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...