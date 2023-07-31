Tinubu removes restrictions on students loans, warns against arbitrary increase in tuition fees

President Bola Tinubu on Monday cautioned all federal institutions of higher learning on the planned increase in tuition fees in the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the president urged the institutions to avoid arbitrary increase in fees that would put pressure on students and their parents.

said the president also approved the provision of buses to the students’ bodies in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

The move, according to him, was to ensure that the students can access their campuses without much difficulty as a result of higher transportation costs.

Some federal institutions had in recent times announced an increase in their tuition fees.

The University of Lagos had a few weeks ago increased tuition fees for fresh students from N19,000 to N170,000 and above.

The federal Ministry of Education also announced an increase in tuition fees for unity schools from N45,000 to N100,000.

The statement read: “Similarly, President Tinubu has directed the authorities in all Federal Institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increase in sundry fees payable and where possible defer further increase so that parents and students don’t face too many difficulties.”

