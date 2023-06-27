We will stabilise this country, Ribadu vows on assumption of office as NSA

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on Monday assumed his official duties as National Security Advisor (NSA) on Monday, with a vow to control insecurity and stabilise the country.

Ribadu succeeded retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno after being chosen by President Bola Tinubu on June 19.

“We will stabilise this country, we will secure our country and we will make Nigeria peaceful,” the new NSA said.

He said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has the firm belief that “time has come for this country to enjoy peace, restore order and rule of law just like any other country in the world.

“Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.

“Mr. President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

“This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria.”

He suggested that in order to fulfil the administration’s goals of a more stable, peaceful, and successful society, Nigerians must come together.

In his remarks, former NSA Monguno said, “Ribadu is well equipped, well qualified, well educated and has a very deep understanding of the complexity of the security challenges confronting the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He added that the new NSA has the capacity to tackle whatever challenge that he might encounter having served in various related positions.

Monguno said he had submitted a comprehensive handover note to his successor and briefed him extensively.

“For me, I want to give gratitude to the Almighty God for giving me the grace to serve for such a long time.

“And also allowing me to depart in good health and enjoy the rest of my life in an atmosphere that is bereft of the type of pressure that are associated with this all important office.

“I am also wishing in the same vein, that Mallam Nuhu Rubadu will have a very successful tenure and depart in good health when the time comes for him to depart.”

