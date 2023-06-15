Tinubu appoints Ribadu, Alake, others as special advisers

The presidency on Thursday announced the appointment of a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) among other as Special Advisers to the president, Bola Tinubu.

While Ribadu is to advise the president on Security, Dele Alake was appointed as a Special Adviser, special duties, communications and strategy, and Wale Edun, a former commissioner in Lagos State is the new adviser on monetary policies.

The Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also disclosed that the President named Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs and Mrs. Olu Verheijen Special Adviser, Energy.

