Judge suspends Stella Oduah’s trial over threat to life

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, suspended the trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah over alleged N7.9 billion fraud charges.

Odua’s arraignment, which was slated for today, June 15, was suspended by Justice Ekwo over alleged threat to his life by yet-to-be identified persons.

The judge, during proceedings, which had commenced but later suspended, brought out a publication by a corporate organisation wherein his life was severely threatened over his involvement in the trial, urging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to fish out the culprits behind the corporate body and bring them before the court.

He also ordered the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court in-charge of litigation to liaise with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to obtain the identities of the promoters of the offending organisation for the purpose of arresting them.

Justice Ekwo later set July 17 date for report of the CAC to unravel the owners of the organisation and the order issued to the EFCC to fish out the culprits.

