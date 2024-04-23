EFCC arrests ex-aviation minister, Sirika, for alleged N8bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, over an alleged N8 billion fraud, the PUNCH reports.

EFCC sources told the newspaper the ex-minister arrived at the commission’s office in Abuja on Tuesday as part of investigation into the alleged fraud in the ministry under his watch.

READ ALSO: Reps invite Sirika, Keyamo for questioning over Air Nigeria

Sirika, according to the sources was invited by the EFCC over the alleged fraudulent award of contracts to a company, Engirios Nigeria Limited, owned by his younger sibling, Abubakar Sirika.

The ex-minister has come under scrutiny in the last few months over the controversial handling of the failed Nigeria Air project.

