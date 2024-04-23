NSA Ribadu lists factors fueling terrorism in Nigeria

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has identified factors fueling terrorism in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Ribadu, while delivering his welcome address at the opening ceremony of the African Counter-Terrorism Summit in Abuja, on Monday, said that terrorism in Africa is driven by a number of factors, including organised crime, foreign terrorist financing and training, poverty, inequality, and prolonged conflicts, among others.

On efforts being made by Nigeria to deal with the menace of terrorism, Ribadu said that the country is dealing decisively with all drivers of violent extremism, including economic and social enablers, while enhancing intelligence gathering through enhanced inter-agency collaboration and confidence building with citizens.

He also said Nigeria is strengthening its judiciary to effectively deal with cases of terrorism, and has earmarked a fund to boost counter-terrorism efforts.

“We have resumed the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects across the country,” Ribadu said.

Speaking at the event, President Bola Tinubu also identified illegal mining activities as one of the factors fueling terrorism in Africa.

He equally said African leaders will approach the international community to help plug terrorism financing, which he said are done outside the continent.

