INSECURITY: Reps demand answers from NSA to justify over N3.25tn security budget

The Nigerian House of Representatives has called on the National Security Advisor, Nuhu Ribadu to justify the N3.25 trillion allocated to the security sector in the 2024 budget.

This demand comes amidst continued security challenges across the country, including kidnappings, banditry, and insurgencies. Lawmakers expressed frustration that despite the substantial budgetary allocation, insecurity persists.

A Motion for Accountability:

A motion sponsored by member representing Lere Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, Ahmed Munir, highlighted the disconnect between the high budgetary allocation and the lack of tangible improvements in security.

The motion, on matters of urgent public importance, was titled, “Urgent need to tackle the abhorrent abduction of over 200 students in Kuriga community of Chikun and secure lives and property in Kaduna State.”

He expressed concern that despite “The N3.25trn allocated to the defence and security sector on drones and other military equipment that could have tracked, located and rescued victims, there has been no respite as the bulk of the actions by security personnel are reactionary rather than proactive.”

Balogun pointed out instances where funds allocated for drones and other technology to combat insecurity seemingly haven’t translated into actionable results.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House mandated the Office of the National Security Officer to “coordinate and galvanize all security and intelligence networks to develop and execute a proactive master plan to restore security with defined plans on coordinating with neighbouring countries.

“The plan must include boots on ground land and aerial sweep of locations that include but not limited to Kuyambana forest in Zamfara, Kamuka forest in Kaduna, Falgore forest in Kano, Borgu and Zugurma forests in Niger State.”

The lawmakers also urged the Office of the NSA to “revisit and optimise fully the Acts passed for the National Counter-Terrorism Centre as well as the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, and ensure that they fully serve the purpose of their establishment.”

The House unanimously adopted the motion, mandating the NSA to appear before them and provide a comprehensive explanation for the utilization of the security budget.

