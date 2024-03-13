Nigerian govt probes 107 private universities over fake degree concerns

The Federal Government (FG) on Tuesday launched a sweeping investigation into 107 private universities established in the past 15 years. This move comes in response to a recent exposé by a Daily Nigerian journalist Umar Audu, which uncovered a scheme involving fake degree certificates from universities in neighboring Benin Republic and Togo.

Consequently, Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee tasked with reviewing the activities of these institutions.

The Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee on Degree Certificate Milling set up by the Federal Government would be examining “whether or not private universities established in the last 15 years have in place prescribed facilities, appropriate management structure, adequate funding of programmes, requisite state, and nature of the staff – full-time, contract, adjunct, visiting and other types.”

The committee noted that the probe was “without prejudice to the periodic accreditation exercise of the National Universities Commission.”

“Memoranda from the general public are, therefore, solicited to provide information to the committee to help it make appropriate recommendations to address the menace in line with its terms of reference,” the committee said.

The probe aims to determine if the universities possess the necessary facilities, proper management structures, and adequate funding for their programs. Additionally, the committee will investigate the accreditation and certification processes to identify any weaknesses that might have facilitated the circulation of fake degrees.

The investigation also extends to examining the role of any government agencies or officials who might have been involved in the recognition or procurement of these fraudulent certificates.

This probe underscores the growing concern over the legitimacy of degrees awarded by some institutions and the potential damage caused by unqualified individuals holding professional positions. The committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the FG, which could lead to sanctions against erring universities or individuals.

Uncertain Future for 107 Institutions:

The investigation has cast a shadow over the 107 universities under scrutiny. Students, alumni, and potential applicants are left questioning the validity of their degrees or the quality of education offered by these institutions. The outcome of the probe will be crucial for restoring public trust and ensuring the integrity of Nigeria’s higher education system.

