Tinubu approves appointment of head of service, perm secs for FCT

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, approved the appointment of a Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries in the nine Secretariats of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, and other members of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

The Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Anthony Ogunleye disclosed this is a statement on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that the minister had, in October 2023, announced that he had received the approval of the President for the establishment of the Civil Service Commission of the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike had also disclosed during a meeting with the directors of the FCTA and the Federal Capital Development Authority on Monday, March 4, 2024, that the commission would appoint nine permanent secretaries to oversee the secretariats.

In the statement on Tuesday, Ogunleye said the President approved the appointment of a Chairman, six others as Commissioners of the CSC, and the Head of Service, and nine others as Permanent Secretaries.

The statement read: “His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

“They are: Emeka Ezeh, Chairman; Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, North West; Chief Anthony Okeah, South-South; Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim, North East; Miskoom Alexander Naantuam, North Central; Hon. Jide Jimoh, South West; Martin Azubike, South East.

“Also, to strengthen the bureaucratic structure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. President equally approved the appointment of the Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries in the FCT Civil Service.

“Mr. Atang Udo Samuel is appointed as the Head of the Civil Service and the following as Permanent Secretaries: Dr Adam Babagana, North East; Wanki Adamu Ibrahim, North East; Asmau Mukhtar, North West; Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga, North West; Olusa Olusegun, South West; Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole, South West; Grace Adayilo, North Central; Olubunmi Olowookere, North Central; Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka, South East; Okonkwo Florence Nonubari, South-South.

‘The appointments take immediate effect. The appointees will be sworn in on Monday, March 18, 2024.”

The statement also disclosed that President Tinubu approved the appointments of heads of critical agencies of the FCTA, including, Abdulkadir Zulkarfi, as Coordinator Satellite Town Development Department; Chief Felix Obuah, as Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; and Oladiran Akindele, as Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council.

