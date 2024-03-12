Budget Padding: Bauchi Senator, Ningi resigns as Northern Senators Forum chairman

Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central, has resigned from his position as the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Ningi was suspended on Tuesday following his allegations that about N3.7 trillion in the budget is unaccounted for in terms of project implementation.

In response to the allegation, the Senate passed a resolution to suspend the lawmaker for three months.

The Senate noted that there is no evidence proving that the 2024 budget was padded as alleged by Ningi.

Although the resignation letter was dated March 11, a copy was released shortly after Ningi was suspended by the Senate for three months following his comments on the alleged padding of the 2024 budget.

The resignation letter reads: “I would like to resign my position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators forum. This is of course necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the Nation at large.

“I would like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight (8) months to spearhead this very important forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria,” Ningi added.

