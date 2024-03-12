IGP Egbetokun visits Kaduna, reveals steps taken to rescue abducted students

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, visited Kaduna State to assess the security situation in the state firsthand.

Egbetokun, during the visit, reiterated the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safe rescue of all the abducted students.

According to him, both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches are being vigorously pursued to secure the release of the students and bring the perpetrators to justice.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

“In a bid to bolster security efforts, the IGP also announced the immediate deployment of a full armed and ready unit of mobile policemen to the Kuriga Community to enhance security in the affected area and facilitate swift action towards the rescue operation”, Adejobi said in the statement.

During the visit, the IGP met with the Governor and extended heartfelt sympathies to the people of Kaduna State, particularly the Kuriga community affected by this tragic incident.

Egbetokun was accompanied on the visit by the DIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Department, Habu Sani, DIG Department of Operations, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, AIG Police Mobile Force Yekini Adio Ayoku and other senior officers

Responding, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, reaffirmed the government’s readiness to support the police in their rescue efforts.

He assured of continuous assistance and provision of support to the deployed officers.

The Governor also cautioned against sensational reportage by the media, urging for responsible journalism during this challenging period.

The IGP also engaged with police officers at the Police Command and the Police College, Kaduna, addressing their concerns and assured them of the Force’s unwavering commitment to their welfare, with a view to bequeathing to Nigerians a police institution that is service driven, professionally competent, people friendly and rule of law compliant for a more secure environment in Nigeria.

The IGP reiterated that the task ahead of the Nigeria Police Force is critical and will be carried out assiduously to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

He, however, urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the Police and other relevant security agencies in the tireless duty towards a swift resolution of the present security challenges in the country.

