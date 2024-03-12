Akpabio meets Tinubu after Ningi’s suspension

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa after the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi, in the company of the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

It will be recalled that the Senate handed over a three-month suspension to Ningi, who is the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was, however, reliably gathered that it was not unconnected with the suspension of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator over the comment credited to him that President Tinubu is implementing a different budget from what was presented to the National Assembly.

Though Senator Ningi had since denied the allegation, he, however, did not escape the wrath of the majority of his colleagues, including his northern Senators who alleged that his (Ningi) allegation in an interview he granted to the BBC, Hausa Service, put the senate in bad light.

The President of the Senate did not talk to journalists when he finished the meeting with the President

