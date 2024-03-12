Metro
Tragedy strikes Borno IDP camp as fire claims two kids
A devastating fire ripped through the Muna Alamdari Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Tuesday, killing two young children and destroying over 1,113 shelters within the camp.
The fire incident was said to have started at 11:15am.
However, the incident has cast a spotlight on the precarious living conditions faced by displaced persons in the region.
Dr. Barkindo Muhammad, Director-General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), visited the camp to assess the damage and offer condolences to the affected families.
He confirmed the deaths of the two children and stated that SEMA was working to provide immediate assistance to the victims. This includes the distribution of first-aid materials, 500 bags of rice, blankets, and other essential non-food items.
“We lost two children to the fire outbreak and we are making effort to support the IDPs now,” Dr. Barkindo said.
