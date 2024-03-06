Suspected Boko Haram fighters reportedly abduct 40 in Borno IDPs

Suspected Boko Haran insurgents have reportedly abducted about 40 inhabitants of three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State.

A security source told journalists on Wednesday that the victims who were mostly women were fetching firewood in a bush at Ngala tow, the headquarters of Gamboru Ngala local government area of the state, when the terrorists struck on Monday.

They also set fire to several temporary shelters in the GDSSS IDP camp in Mafa LGA and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Ajari town of Damboa LGA.

READ ALSO: Suspected Boko Haram insurgents destroy 330KVA electricity towers in Yobe

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Nahum Daso, was silent on the incident when he was contacted by journalists on Wednesday.

He asked the media to approach the military for comments on the attack.

Borno State, the hotbed of the Boko Haram insurgency, has witnessed several attacks by the terrorists since 2011 with more than 30,000 killed and two million others displaced from their homes during the period.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now