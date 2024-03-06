News
Suspected Boko Haram fighters reportedly abduct 40 in Borno IDPs
Suspected Boko Haran insurgents have reportedly abducted about 40 inhabitants of three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State.
A security source told journalists on Wednesday that the victims who were mostly women were fetching firewood in a bush at Ngala tow, the headquarters of Gamboru Ngala local government area of the state, when the terrorists struck on Monday.
They also set fire to several temporary shelters in the GDSSS IDP camp in Mafa LGA and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Ajari town of Damboa LGA.
READ ALSO: Suspected Boko Haram insurgents destroy 330KVA electricity towers in Yobe
However, the spokesman for the state police command, Nahum Daso, was silent on the incident when he was contacted by journalists on Wednesday.
He asked the media to approach the military for comments on the attack.
Borno State, the hotbed of the Boko Haram insurgency, has witnessed several attacks by the terrorists since 2011 with more than 30,000 killed and two million others displaced from their homes during the period.
