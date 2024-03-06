PSC approves promotion of 1,607 police officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 1,607 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to the next rank of Superintendents.

The commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said 158 officers were promoted from the professional cadre, including communication, transport, and medical, among others.

In his remark, the PSC chairman, Solomon Arase, said the commission has restored the dignity of the specialists’ cadre in the Nigeria Police Force with the development.

He, however, stressed that the PSC would not hesitate to discipline the officers for any form of misconduct.

Arase said: “The Commission will continue to give equal opportunities to all cadres in the Nigeria Police Force. The era where specialists stagnated in one rank is now history.

“The Nigeria Police Force needs these specialists for efficient and effective Policing and promised that the Commission will continue to accord them the required privileges.

“The general duty officers will continue to receive the support of the Commission in the area of prompt and regular promotions. We tasked the newly-promoted officers to reciprocate the Commission’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of the nation.”

