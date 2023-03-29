Buhari swears in Arase as PSC Chairman, inaugurates board

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in Solomon Arase, a former Inspector General of Police, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

This came barely three months after Arase was confirmed by the Senate as PSC Chairman.

Arase took his oath of office at the council chamber of the presidential villa during the federal executive council meeting.

Those in attendance included Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation; Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president, and other FEC members.

The President also swore in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) during the FEC meeting.

They included Murtala Kankia from Katsina state (North-Central); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa state (North-Central) and Farouk Umar from Yobe State (North-Central), Taofeek Abdulsalam from Ondo state (South-West) and Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi state (North-Central).

