Melaye joins Kogi governorship race, after losing state in presidential poll

Senator Dino Melaye, who represented the Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, has declared his intention to run in the Kogi State governorship election.

The former lawmaker disclosed this in a campaign poster captioned “no more stealing and killings” and posted on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Melaye’s decision came barely a month after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was defeated in the February 25 election.

Melaye, who was the party’s national agent and one of the spokespersons of its Presidential Campaign Council, had staged a walkout alongside few others from the National Collation Centre in Abuja, to protest the alleged irregularities that marred the exercise.

The opposition party had so far insisted on challenging the poll that saw the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

The APC Bola Tinubu, was declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Kogi State, after he polled 240,751 votes according to the results announced INEC collation officers for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state

The PDP, emerged as Tinubu’s closest rival in the state with a total of 145,104 votes.

On the other hand, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, emerged with a total vote of 56,217 while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso trailed with 4,238 votes.

