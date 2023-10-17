KOGI ELECTION: Gov Bello seeking third term through APC’s Ododo —Dino Melaye

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has alleged that incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello, is seeking a third term by using the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Ododo.

Melaye, a former Senator who represented Kogi West senatorial district at the National Assembly, raised the allegation on Channels Television on Monday, accusing Bello of using Ododo to achieve his tenure elongation because he can’t do so at the polls.

He added that if elected, Ododo would only be a “figurehead” governor doing the biddiggs of Bello who will still be calling the shots.

“Don’t be deceived that Yahaya Bello is not on the ballot. Ododo is physically on the ballot but Yahaya Bello is the one seeking a third term through a proxy,” the PDP candidate said.

“I will not want this debate to be about Yahaya Bello, rather I would like to market my political party and market what we have for Kogi State.

The former lawmaker who laid claim to be the most qualified candidate to become Kogi governor, said he was confident of unseating the ruling APC because it had happened before in 2003 when the PDP unseated Abubakar Audu.

