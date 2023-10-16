Senate presidency: Elisha Abbo alleges Orji Kalu, 4 others listed for sack over refusal to support Akpabio

The Senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, alleged on Monday that five senators have been penciled down for sack from the Red Chamber for refusing to support Godswill Akpabio’s bid for the Senate presidency in June.

Abbo, who stated this at a media briefing in Abuja, added that the former Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, was among the five senators penciled down for removal from the Senate for refusing to support Akpabio’s aspiration.

The lawmaker stated these a few hours after the Court of Appeal nullified his victory in the February 25 election in the district.

In a ruling delivered earlier on Monday, the appellate court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Abbo and issue the same to Rev. Amos Yohanna Kumai of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) had in May endorsed Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as the party’s consensus candidates for the positions of senate president and deputy respectively.

However, the former deputy senate president, Idris Wase, and former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, disagreed with the party’s position and opted to vie for the country’s number three position with the ex-minister of Niger Delta.

Akpabio later defeated Yari in the keenly contested election held on June 13.

At the briefing, Abbo insisted that he won the election with a margin of 11,000 votes.

He added that the appellate court ruling would not stand.

