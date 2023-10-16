Court of Appeal sacks Sen Elisha Abbo, declares PDP’s Kumai as winner

The election of Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District has been nullified by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

Senator Abbo contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was declared winner of the February 25 National Assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Court of Appeal, however, in its judgment on Monday, ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Senator Abbo and issue same to Rev. Amos Yohanna Kumai of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abbo, while reacting to the Monday judgement on his Facebook page, said: “The Court Appeal in Abuja just voided my election. The gang up has temporarily worked. I will soon address the press.”

