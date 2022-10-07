Confusion as APC in Adamawa local council expels Senator Abbo for alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Mubi local government area of Adamawa State has expelled the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo, for alleged anti-party activities.

Abbo has launched ceaseless attacks against the ruling party over its adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

He was also one of the lawmakers who spearheaded the move to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in July.

In a statement issued at the end of a meeting on Friday, members of the committee said they reviewed the report of a disciplinary committee that investigated the allegations against the lawmaker before taking the decision to expel him.

The statement read: “The committee is conscious of its responsibility and expectation of the party members and determined that a free, fair and credible process has been adopted, particularly adequate fair hearing has been accorded to the senator under reference.

“Consequently, 29 members of the committee have approved the report of the disciplinary committee dated the 5th day of October 2022. We, therefore, expelled Senator Elisha Ishiyahu Abbo, based on the Interview granted on the AIT where he was condemning and criticising the party presidential flag bearer.”

However, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the matter has not been brought to the committee’s notice.

He insisted that only the APC National Working Committee (NWC) is empowered by the party’s constitution to expel erring members.

Abdullahi said: “They ward and local government executives can only recommend, not expel. It is not within their power to expel anybody. They can suspend but not expel members. Even the suspension has to follow due process. If it contradicts the party constitution, it won’t stand.”

