Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday October 8th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari presents N19.76 trillion 2023 budget, reels out achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, presented the proposed N19.76 trillion budget for the 2023 financial year before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja. Read more

2. Confusion as APC in Adamawa local council expels Senator Abbo for alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mubi local government area of Adamawa State has expelled the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo, for alleged anti-party activities. Read more

3. Rivers govt withdraws criminal charges filed against Amaechi, Cole

The Rivers State Government, on Thursday, withdrew a criminal case it filed against former Governor Rotimi Amaechi and 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, according to the state’s Attorney-General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor. Read more

4. Eight takeaways from Buhari’s 2023 economic projection

On Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2023 budget, which would cost a whopping N20.51 trillion, and force Nigeria to borrow N8.80 trillion to finance the N10.78 trillion deficit in the budget. Read more

5. ‘ASUU has outlived its relevance,’ Ngige defends registration of CONUA, NAMDA

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Friday defended the registration of Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) as two new university unions. Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market posts N49.3bn gain as FTN Cocoa, International Breweries attract investors

Shareholders’ total investment in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.19 percent at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. Kogi govt moves to take over Obajana Cement factory from Dangote

Kogi state government has commenced the process of recovering the cement plant in Obajana from Dangote Industries Limited. Read more

8. ASUU loses again, as Appeal Court orders it to return to classrooms

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lost another legal battle in the struggle to get Nigerian government to do its bidding. Read more

9. Immigration hands over suspected child trafficker, 21 victims to NAPTIP in Kebbi

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday handed over one suspected child trafficker and 21 victims to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) in Kebbi State. Read more

10. Gunmen abduct two corps members in Plateau

Gunmen on Thursday abducted two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Zomo community, Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State. Read more

