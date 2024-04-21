Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Ondo: APC governorship aspirants pass vote of no confidence on Ododo

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Ondo State have passed a vote of no confidence in the primary election committee headed by the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo.Read more

2. Chess master Tunde Onakoya breaks world record, targets new milestone

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, is aiming for a new world record in the chess marathon after surpassing the 56-hour milestone that stood for six years.Read more

3. Navy takes delivery of additional offshore survey vessel

The Nigerian Navy has taken delivery of an Offshore Survey Vessel, OSV 115, designed and built by a French shipbuilding company, OCEA SA.Read more

4. FACT CHECK: Does APC have a new National Chairman?

CLAIM: The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has been replaced with Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, as Acting Chairman.Read more

6. Six die as bandits, vigilantes clash in Sokoto

At least six persons died in a clash between suspected bandits and local vigilantes in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Saturday.Read more

7. FCCPC pinpoints factors responsible for rising consumer goods prices

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has pinpointed several factors behind the ongoing surge in consumer prices, according to a comprehensive investigation.Read more

8. NSCDC arrests two suspected vandals in Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested two suspected electricity cable vandals in Katsina State.Read more

9. 58 die in CAR boat mishap

At least 58 people when a boat capsized in the Central African Republic’s capital Bangui on Friday.Read more

10. EPL: Arsenal return to top with Wolves win

Arsenal have returned to the top of the Premier League after being Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday night.Read more

