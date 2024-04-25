Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, April 25, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Rivers Attorney-General resigns again after rejecting redeployment to Gov Fubara’s office

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, has rejected his redeployment from the Ministry of Justice to Special Duties (Governor’s Office).Read more

2. President Tinubu arrives Netherlands on state visit

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, arrived the Netherlands on a state visit, during which he is expected to engage in high-level meetings with Dutch government officials and business leaders.Read more

3. Tinubu approves credit scheme to facilitate purchase of cars and houses in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has approved the takeoff of the Consumer Credit Scheme to facilitate the purchase of houses and cars by Nigerians.Read more

4. Labour Union proposes N350,000 minimum wage, cites inflation, economic hardship

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has thrown its hat in the ring for the ongoing national minimum wage debate, proposing a staggering N350,000 monthly wage for Nigerian workers.Read more

5. Lagos to unveil transport policy in May

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the state’s transport policy would be unveiled in May.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

6. EFCC withdraws appeal challenging court’s order on Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn an appeal challenging the Kogi State High Court order stopping the arrest of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.Read more

7. ABCON vows to check Bureaux De Change operators excesses, attack on naira

The President of the Association of Bureau De Change operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, reiterated the operators’ commitment to defending the naira from speculators’ attacks.Read more

8. Govt suspends all Dana Air operations

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has ordered the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend Dana Airlines operations until the financial and health audit of the airline is done.Read more

9. Police arrest two suspects over trader’s murder in Niger

Police operatives in Niger have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of a trader in the state.Read more

10. Xavi makes u-turn, to continue as Barca manager until 2025

Barcelona manager Xavi has made a u-turn in his decision to leave, as he will now be continuing as manager at the club until 2025.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now