Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. EFCC arrests ex-aviation minister, Sirika, for alleged N8bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, over an alleged N8 billion fraud.Read more
2. For Peter Obi, others Labour Party was ’a means to an end’ —Okupe
Doyin Okupe, a former member of the Labour Party and close associate of Peter Obi, on Tuesday revealed that the party was merely a “special purpose vehicle” for their political ambitions.Read more
3. Ex-Gov Bello withdrew $720K from Kogi account to pay child’s school fees – EFCC chairman
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said on Tuesday the former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, withdrew $720,000 from the state government’s account to pay his child’s school fee.Read more
4. ‘African drama’ – Ganduje dismisses purported suspension from APC
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday described his purported suspension from the party by some individuals in his Kano State ward as an African drama aimed at causing distractions.Read more
5. NSIB launches probe into Dana Air runway incident at Lagos Airport
The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Tuesday, opened an investigation into an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft that veered off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos earlier today.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 22, 2024
6. EFCC blocks more than 300 accounts over illicit FX flows, discovers new crypto trading platform
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said on Tuesday the commission has frozen more than 300 accounts over suspicious foreign exchange flows.Read more
7. Again, Dangote refinery sends prices of diesel, aviation fuel crashing, now N940, N980
For the third time, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again announced a further reduction in the prices of both diesel and aviation fuel to N940, and N980 per litre respectively.Read more
8. #JusticeForNamtira: Video of bullying at Lead British School sparks public outrage
A viral video of a female student of the Lead British International School in Abuja being subjected to bullying by a group of her peers, has ignited a wave of outrage by Nigerians.Read more
9. Yoruba Actor, Baba Ijesha, appeals conviction for child s3xual assault, claims it was a script
Disgraced Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, better known by his stage name Baba Ijesha, on Tuesday, filed an appeal against his 16-year prison sentence for s3xually assaulting a minor.Read more
10. Five-star Arsenal thrash Chelsea to rekindle title hopes
Arsenal put up a five-star performance as they thumped city rivals Chelsea 5-0 in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...