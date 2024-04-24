Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. EFCC arrests ex-aviation minister, Sirika, for alleged N8bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, over an alleged N8 billion fraud.Read more

2. For Peter Obi, others Labour Party was ’a means to an end’ —Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a former member of the Labour Party and close associate of Peter Obi, on Tuesday revealed that the party was merely a “special purpose vehicle” for their political ambitions.Read more

3. Ex-Gov Bello withdrew $720K from Kogi account to pay child’s school fees – EFCC chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said on Tuesday the former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, withdrew $720,000 from the state government’s account to pay his child’s school fee.Read more

4. ‘African drama’ – Ganduje dismisses purported suspension from APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday described his purported suspension from the party by some individuals in his Kano State ward as an African drama aimed at causing distractions.Read more

5. NSIB launches probe into Dana Air runway incident at Lagos Airport

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Tuesday, opened an investigation into an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft that veered off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos earlier today.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 22, 2024

6. EFCC blocks more than 300 accounts over illicit FX flows, discovers new crypto trading platform

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said on Tuesday the commission has frozen more than 300 accounts over suspicious foreign exchange flows.Read more

7. Again, Dangote refinery sends prices of diesel, aviation fuel crashing, now N940, N980

For the third time, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again announced a further reduction in the prices of both diesel and aviation fuel to N940, and N980 per litre respectively.Read more

8. #JusticeForNamtira: Video of bullying at Lead British School sparks public outrage

A viral video of a female student of the Lead British International School in Abuja being subjected to bullying by a group of her peers, has ignited a wave of outrage by Nigerians.Read more

9. Yoruba Actor, Baba Ijesha, appeals conviction for child s3xual assault, claims it was a script

Disgraced Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, better known by his stage name Baba Ijesha, on Tuesday, filed an appeal against his 16-year prison sentence for s3xually assaulting a minor.Read more

10. Five-star Arsenal thrash Chelsea to rekindle title hopes

Arsenal put up a five-star performance as they thumped city rivals Chelsea 5-0 in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now