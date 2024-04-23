Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Jonathan demands reform of Nigeria’s police system

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for an overhaul of the country’s policing system.Read more

2. Nigeria not yet ripe for state police – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday expressed reservation about the establishment of state police in Nigeria.Read more

3. ‘We don’t need a zero that will get Nigerians intoxicated,’ Omokri rubbishes Obi’s achievements as governor

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has rubbished the achievements of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, during his time as governor of Anambra State..Read more

4. Nigerian govt to resume prosecution of Boko Haram suspects in detention

The Nigerian government has resolved to resume the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects held in detention facilities in Kainji, Niger State.Read more

5. Rivers Assembly overrides Gov Fubara on LGA law, orders elections

In a move that signals a potential power struggle, the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday, overrode Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s veto on a bill amending the state’s Local Government Law.Read more

6. Troops discover ISWAP bread factory in Borno (Video)

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Lake Sanity III of Operation Hadin Kai, on Sunday, discovered a bread production factory operated by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), hidden within their enclave in Maisani, Timbuktu Triangle, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.Read more

7. World Bank lists factors that will hamper Nigeria’s economic reforms

The World Bank has identified challenges associated with fuel prices and low non-oil revenue as factors that may hamper the Federal Government’s move to maximise the benefits of its economic reforms.Read more

8. Actor Zack Orji shares more insight on his recent health challenges

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji, who was rumoured dead some days ago, has shared more insight on his recent health challenges, which forced him to travel to the UK for medical treatment.Read more

9. Tiktok reacts after move to ban app in US passes revised bill

Chinese social media platform, Tiktok has reacted after a move to ban the app in the United States passed a revised bill.Read more

10. Inter seal 20th Serie A title after beating rivals Milan

Inter Milan sealed the Italian Serie A title for the 20th time after defeating city rivals AC Milan in a league encounter in San Siro on Monday night.Read more

