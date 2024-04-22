Actor Zack Orji shares more insight on his recent health challenges

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji, who was rumoured dead some days ago, has shared more insight on his recent health challenges, which forced him to travel to the UK for medical treatment.

The versatile thespian who opened up in an interview on Channels TV on Sunday, April 21, said that it is was the grace of God that he is alive today after he slumped in his bathroom.

He also described how, in December 2023, he passed out in his bathroom and didn’t wake up for more than five hours before someone found him and rushed him to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Actor Zack Orji slumps, lands in Abuja hospital

“I slumped in the bathroom, and I can only say that it’s by the grace of God that I’m alive today because I passed out. I was out for like five and a half hours before help came,” Orji said.

The actor claimed that he was first discovered by his colleague Benedict Johnson, who hurriedly took him to the National Hospital in Abuja with the assistance of another actor identified as Labista.

“Benedict Johnson rushed to the house, and I was there on the floor, incoherent. I couldn’t even stand because when he raised me, I slumped again, and he had to call another colleague whom we call Labista. So the two of them lifted me on their shoulders from the second floor to the ground floor and took me to the National Hospital,” he explained.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now