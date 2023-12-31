Entertainment
Actor Zack Orji slumps, lands in Abuja hospital
Popular Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Abuja after he collapsed at home.
The 63-year-old thespian is said to be in critical condition after he slumped in his toilet on Friday with reports revealing that he cannot walk or talk at the moment.
Sources told journalists that several tests have been conducted on the movie star to ascertain the cause of his ailment.
READ ALSO: Real reasons I quit cigarettes, hemp smoking –Zack Orji
In a post shared on his Facebook, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe said: “PLEASE PRAY FOR JACK ORJI.
“Nollywood Actor Zack Orji is in critical condition in the ICU of the National Hospital in Abuja.
“According to reports Orji can’t walk or talk, and all kinds of tests are being run on him to ascertain what is wrong.
“He was rushed to the hospital two days ago after he slumped in the toilet after being quite weak for a few weeks.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...