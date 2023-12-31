Actor Zack Orji slumps, lands in Abuja hospital

Popular Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Abuja after he collapsed at home.

The 63-year-old thespian is said to be in critical condition after he slumped in his toilet on Friday with reports revealing that he cannot walk or talk at the moment.

Sources told journalists that several tests have been conducted on the movie star to ascertain the cause of his ailment.

In a post shared on his Facebook, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe said: “PLEASE PRAY FOR JACK ORJI.

“Nollywood Actor Zack Orji is in critical condition in the ICU of the National Hospital in Abuja.

“According to reports Orji can’t walk or talk, and all kinds of tests are being run on him to ascertain what is wrong.

“He was rushed to the hospital two days ago after he slumped in the toilet after being quite weak for a few weeks.”

