REVIEW: Events, controversies, deaths that rocked the entertainment scene in 2023

The year 2023 was not short of notable happenings on the ever vibrant Nigerian entertainment scene with a number of industry players hugging the limelight for good, bad and ugly reasons.

From Tems winning her first Grammy award, Tiwa Savage’s performance at the coronation of British monarch Prince Charles III, Hilda Baci Guinness World Record feat, and the nomination of seven Nigerian artistes for the 2024 Grammy Awards, 2023 proved to be eventful.

But there were moments of sadness, arrests, lawsuits, deaths, divorce and heartbreaks, witnessed in the outgoing year which many fans will never forget in a hurry.

In no particular order, Ripples Nigeria highlights the major issues, events and other happenstances that shaped the Nigerian entertainment scene in the year 2023.

EVENTS:

TEMS



In the month of February, talented Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, won her first-ever Grammy award in the United States.

The singer got recognition in the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category for her role in the 2022 hit song by popular American rapper Future titled “Wait for U.”

In the same event, another Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, lost out in the “Best Global Music Album” and the “Best Global Music Performance” categories.

TIWA SAVAGE



In the month of May, sensational Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage was listed and she eventually performed as one of the invited musicians during the coronation of British monarch Prince Charles III.

She was one of the select few African artistes to perform at the historic coronation concert and she also became the first Nigerian musician to receive such an honour.

Tiwa Savage wowed guests alongside a star-studded lineup of entertainers, including Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs.

The coronation event marks the official ascension of the monarch, King Charles III, and his Queen Consort, Camilla, to the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

KHOSI



South African TV host Khosi Twala emerged as the winner of the 2023 Big Brother Titans season (a contest between Nigerian and South African housemates) to the delight of her growing fans across the continent of Africa.

Kanaga Jnr, a contestant from Nigeria, came in second place in the first Big Brother Titans tournament.

Khosi was crowned the winner of the first season of Big Brother Titans after eleven weeks (roughly three months) of grueling competition, drama, and plenty of twists.

Khosi Twala, a 25-year-old journalist, took home the grand $100,000 prize after she clearly became the strong favorite among viewers across the continent of Africa.

HILDA BACI



Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly called Hilda Baci, broke the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”

The 27-year-old Akwa Ibom State born Hilda broke the record which was previously held by Indian chef, Lata Tondon, who set the record at 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds.

Following her feat, Hilda Baci who is popularly called the “Nigerian Jollof Queen,” was hailed for her resilience by many Nigerians including former Akwa Ibom Governor, Godswill Akpabio and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who all cheered her on to success.

ILEBAYE BBNAIJA



In October, a 22-year-old housemate, Ilebaye Odiniya, was announced as this year’s Big Brother Naija reality television show tagged: “All-Stars Edition.”

She took home a cash prize of N120 million, an SUV, and other incentives for her efforts in the house.

Ilebaye brushed aside strong competition from the 2019 winner of the contest, Mercy Eke, who finished in second position and Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee who finished in third position.

GRAMMY NOMINATIONS



Nigerian music stars, David Adeleke aka Davido, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid and Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy were all nominated.

Also listed as nominees from Nigeria are Olamide Adedeji aka Olamide, Ahmed Ololade aka Asake, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr, Adedamola Adefolahan aka Fireboy DML, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems and Chukwuka Ekweani aka CKay.

The nomination was Davido’s first while Wizkid, Tems and Burna Boy are past Grammy award winners.

However, the quartet of Olamide, Asake, Fireboy DML, CKay and Ayra Starr are equally featured in a Grammy nomination for the first time in their musical career.

ISSUES/MATTERS

IRETIOLA DOYLE



In the beginning of the year, January to be precise, popular Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle confirmed her divorce from famous actor and media personality, Patrick Doyle.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, she confirmed the split, adding, “We are officially divorced.”

The actress also clarified that she was actually 19 when she gave birth to her first child, dispelling the stories that she had her first child at the age of 17.

After an unreported dispute with her spouse in 2017, Ireti left her matrimonial home.

Two years later, Patrick Doyle acknowledged he was the one who ruined their relationship and apologized to his wife in public on social media.

PORTABLE



Controversial Zazzu crooner, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, was granted bail by a High Court in Ifo, Ogun State, after he was arraigned on a six count charge.

He was subsequently granted N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum, which the court said must have landed properties within the vicinity of the court.

Portable was arrested in April this year for resisting arrest following his engagement with the police at his bar and refusing to honour police invitation over an alleged assault.

Before his arrest and arraignment in court, Portable had made the news when a viral video showed a hot exchange between him and operatives of the Nigeria Police who stormed his bar to arrest him.

In the viral video posted on his Instagram page, the Zazzu exponent was seen challenging the authority of the police as they attempted to take him away.

Portable was heard questioning the officers over what his offence was and demanded to see their identification cards and arrest warrant. He resisted the officers telling them that he was a superstar, a celebrity and a Federal Government liability.

SEUN KUTI



Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, scion of late Afrobeat legend was released from custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Lagos after spending eight days in detention.

Seun was arrested on May 15 for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and was later arraigned at the Yaba Chief Magistrate Court.

While reflecting on his time in police custody after his release, Seun Kuti stated that putting him on the hard floor in the midst of prisoners was way better for him than sitting in the “devils house with politicians.”

‘‘Dem put me for hard cold floor, in the midst of prisoners still better than sitting in the devil’s house with politicians.’’ Seun wrote on his official Instagram page.

ANNE NJEMANZE VS ZEB EJIRO



A Trademark Tribunal sitting in Abuja on May 4, canceled the registration and application of the movie classic, “Domitilla” as a trademark by Nollywood actress, Annie Njemanze.

The tribunal’s Chief Registrar, Shafiu Adamu Yauri, who delivered the ruling, declared that all the documents given to the actress in her trademark ownership tussle with a movie producer, Zeb Ejiro, were issued in error.

Domitilla, a movie produced by Ejiro in 1996, starred Njemanze as the lead character.

Several years after the release of Domitilla 1 and 2, Njemanze reportedly trademarked the name “Domitilla and Device” on September 16, 2020.

The actress slammed a N50 million suit on Ejiro over the movie’s trademark rights at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Njemanze, who filed the suit No. FHC/L/CS/2305/2022, through her lawyer, Bartholomew Aguegbodo, also sought N‎5 million for the cost of litigation and lawyers fees incurred as well as for an order of injunction restraining the defendants or any other person from using her trademark or any other mark that is deceptively similar to the registered trademark.

Ejiro had in a counter-suit filed by his team of lawyers led by Mr. Rockson Igelige, urged the court to dismiss the actress’ application which was finally granted.

YVONNE NELSON



Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson ruffled many feathers in the month of June following the release of her controversial memoir which she titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’.

In her autobiography, the popular thespian recounted how her former boyfriend Sarkordie got her pregnant and forced her to abort the baby despite her refusal.

Yvonne Nelson in a chapter of the book titled “A Difficult Decision” also recalled the emotional pain she was made to go through when Sarkordie refused to accept responsibility after he impregnated her.

The actress also claimed that her ex-boyfriend singer, Iyanya was sleeping with popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh while they were still dating.

She claimed in the book that each time she left Iyanya after visiting him in Nigeria, Tonto Dikeh would visit and sometimes sleep over with him.

She also said that she believed that Iyanya’s escapades with Tonto Dikeh was not an isolated incident as she also got wind of his romps with his female crew members.

TRINITY GUY



Also in the month of June, a Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State ordered the detention of skitmaker Abdullahi Maruff Adisa aka Trinity Guy over allegations of s3xualising a minor in his skit.

The court ordered that Trinity Guy be remanded in the Agodi Remand Centre when he was arraigned today, June 26, before the Magistrate, Olúdáre Adebayo.

Trinity Guy was arraigned on two count charges bothering on S3xual abuse and s3xual exploitation which violates Sections 516 of the Criminal code cap 38.

The court also ordered that the parents of the little girl in the video be remanded alongside Trinity Guy at the Agodi correctional center till the next sitting scheduled for July 11.

Before his arrest, the police had earlier declared that the skitmaker’s s3xualizing of a minor in his video was obscene and was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023.

DJ Cuppy



Six months ago, silverspoon disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy finally confirmed her rumoured break up with her British fiancé Ryan Taylor.

Recall that reports made the rounds in the past that DJ Cuppy and her fiancé had fallen out with each other- a situation which forced Ryan to unfollow her on Instagram.

While stating his reason for such a move, he (Ryan) shared a picture of both of them in a post on Instagram with the caption: “If it’s blocking your spiritual growth. Let it go.”

Moments later, DJ Cuppy reacted to the post shared by Ryan with a picture post on her Twitter page with an emoji of a waving hand and a ribbon, implying that her relationship with him had ended.

She further confirmed the speculation when she shared a photo on Twitter with her adopted dog pets (Dudu and Funfun), while referring to herself as a single mom of two.

MAY EDOCHIE



May Edochie, the estranged first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie filed for divorce from her husband Yul Edochie in September and also demanded the sum of N100 million in damages from him and his second wife Judy Austin over alleged adultery claims.

The businesswoman who shares three children with Yul Edochie filed the suit through her counsel Femi Falana and Eculaw group which shared an update on the couple’s marital crisis at the time.

The DPA Family Law Clinic also noted that both Yul and his second wife, are aware of the lawsuit, having received copies of the suit papers by email.

May also filed another restraining order against Yul Edochie from accessing their former matrimonial home citing safety concerns, about the actor’s alleged erratic, irrational, aggressive and increasingly threatening behaviour.

AYO MAKUN AKA AY



Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun popularly known in entertainment circles as AY got sympathy from many when his Lekki home was engulfed by a raging fire which left destruction in its wake.

In a video clip went viral on the internet in the month of August which was recorded by a social media user identified as @Postsubman, the roof of AY’s building was seen on fire.

While reacting to the fire incident, AY in a post on his Instagram page informed his worried fans that his family was safe and also gave gratitude to God for his protection.

BOLANLE NINALOWO



Fans of popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo were left in shock when he announced to the public on the first day of the month of September that he had parted ways with his wife, Bunmi.

The thespian who broke the news about his marriage crash in a post on his official Instagram page said that he was sad to reveal that his marriage to his wife had ended.

Bolanle who made the disclosure in a lengthy post on social media said that he is heartbroken but not shattered to announce that he and his wife, Bunmi, were going their separate ways.

He said that the announcement is a “sad reality for my loving and adorable children” but noted that it is a reality that gives room and hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future.

MOYO LAWAL



Curvy Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was forced to address a leaked s3xtape of her which made the rounds on the internet in the month of September.

The thespian who reacted to the video of her having s3xual intercourse with a bearded black man said that the video in question was shared without her consent.

She said that the private video was done a while ago and that releasing it had violated her privacy while also stating that the man in question was her ex and they were supposed to get married.

In a post earlier shared on her Instagram page, Moyo Lawal stated that she is a decent person despite the viral video circulating online which is painting her in a very bad light.

MOHBAD, NAIRA MARLEY, SAMMY LARRY



The Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of the state on remanded singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and socialite Balogun Eletu alias Sam Larry in police custody for 21 days to allow investigations into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The Lagos State police command had requested the court’s approval to detain the two men for 30 days in a bid to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the 27-year-old singer’s death.

The duo (Naira Marley and Sammy Larry) are among the persons of interest in the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Mohbad who died on the 12th.

AMAJU PINNICK VS DAVIDO



The former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, accused music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, and his aide Israel Afaere of stealing and defamation.

Pinnick and his company, Brownhill Investment Company Limited, therefore followed up the accusation with a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa.

The FIFA Executive Committee member in the petition filed on his behalf by his counsel, Osaruyi Ayela-Uwangue, urged the police to investigate Davido’s alleged criminal action with a view to prosecution.

Pinnick had in a suit filed earlier this year said the singer approached him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and asked to be a part of the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’ event slated for October 6.

After initial hesitation, the ex-NFF president honoured the request and agreed to pay Davido N70 million to perform at the event.

Davido, who did videos to promote the concert ahead of time, however, failed to show up on the day of the event.

JOHN OKAFOR AKA MR IBU



Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu had one of his legs amputated by doctor’s after undergoing seven successful surgeries to keep him alive and to increase his chances of recovery.

The family of the ailing actor confirmed the development while sharing an update on the actor’s health condition on his official Instagram page in the month of November.

Mr Ibu’s family also used the medium to solicit support from well-meaning Nigerians and acknowledge everyone who supported the actor during his trying period.

SALAWA ABENI



Veteran Nigerian singer Salawa Abeni sent tongues wagging on social media when she unveiled her third husband, Rasheed Adahunse, on the occasion of his birthday.

The 62-year-old ‘Waka Queen’ in a post on her social media page told all those who cared to listen that she has not ‘‘chosen wrongly’’ and that ‘‘love conquers all’’.

Reports further revealed that Salawa Abeni actually married her third husband Rasheed Adahunse, a comptroller and commandant of the Customs Training College, four years ago.

CHIDI MOKEME & CHIOMA AKPOTHA



Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme left many of his fans in awe when he confirmed on social media that he is dating his colleague Chioma Akpotha while speaking on his feelings towards her.

The thespian who made the revelation in a post on his Instagram page said that they have both had something going on for a while but have kept it from the public.

He said that he cannot help but love and adore Chioma Akpotha and that he has no explanation for his feelings towards her as it has made both of them decide to come out of the closet.

‘‘We have found favor in each other’s eyes and as such we think that we have a lot in common and we have decided to share our time together and now we bring you the good news of a union that has been made from heaven. This good news of a calling by God, after all, can two work together except they agreed,” Chidi Mokeme’s post read in part.

EMEKA IKE



Nollywood actor Emeka Ike once again reflected on his marital woes and how he lost everything to his ex-wife Suzzane Emma who filed a divorce appeal at the Lagos Island Customary Court against him on July 13, 2015.

The thespian whose marriage to Emma was dissolved on the 3rd of March, 2017, over alleged incessant battery, said that his wife plotted his downfall when he left home for the US.

Emeka who shared his ordeal on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds said that he felt like killing himself after he lost his school and other properties to his wife who accused him of assault.

The actor revealed that while he was away in the US, his ex-wife went to his secondary school, asked all the students to leave, and shut down the school and also removed all his properties as he came back to meet an empty apartment when he returned to Nigeria.

DEATHS:

PEACE ANYIAM-OSIGWE



The Nigerian movie industry dubbed Nollywood was thrown into a state of mourning on January 10, following the announcement of the demise of the founder of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

The death of Anyiam-Osigwe, who was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), was announced by notable producer cum movie maker, Zik Zulu Okafor.

He said that the veteran Nollywood producer who was one of the pillars of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, gave up the ghost at St. Nicholas Hospital, a private health facility in Lagos, after being in a coma for no less than four days.

FEMI OGUNROMBI (PAPA AJASCO)



Five days after the passing away of Peace Anyiam-Oisgwe, the death of veteran actor, Femi Ogunrombi, popularly known as Papa Ajasco was also announced to the dismay of many.

The bald headed comic act who was synonymous with his role in Wale Adenuga’s Comedy series “Papa Ajasco”, reportedly died after an undisclosed ailment.

Papa Ajasco’s unfortunate demise was confirmed by a prominent theatre practitioner, and journalist, Husseini Shaibu, via his official X handle (formerly Twitter).

Before taking up the Papa Ajasco role, Ogunrombi, was the Director of Studies at the Pencil Film and Television Institute, Lagos.

He took over the role when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka, pulled out of the show and he carried on with the role while it lasted.

OJO AROWOSAFE AKA FADEYI



Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, passed on in the month of March after a long battle with a kidney-related disease.

Arowosafe, who rose to prominence in the 80s with the blockbuster Yoruba movie, “Arelu” died at a private hospital a few days after popular On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, made a public appeal for funds to save the actor.

In a live video session posted on Instagram at the time, Daddy Freeze, and Arowosafe were seen in a conversation with the actor appealing to Nigerians to help him to recover from the illness.

Following the appeal, a Nigerian cleric based in the United Kingdom, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, promised to donate the sum of N3m to help with the actor’s medical bills.

In another Instagram video, Daddy Freeze confirmed that the cleric had fulfilled his promise and sent N3m for the movie star’s treatment and other outstanding bills but the effort could not save his life.

CHRIS MBA



The death of veteran Nigerian musician Chris Mba was announced in the month of May to the dismay of his close family, friends, music buffs, and scores of his teeming fans alike.

The demise of the local pop musician who was known for his signature Jerry curl hair in the late 80’s was made public by the General Manager of Premier Music, Michael Odiong.

Chris Mba’s death was also confirmed by his wife through her social media platform.

It was also gathered that Chris Mba who was down with heart disease, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The passing away of Chris Mba was also confirmed by the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), in a statement, expressing deep shock, stressing that Chris Mba was a great musician, who had contributed significantly to the re-positioning of the Highlife music genre.

SAINT OBI



The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into a state of mourning on the 14th of May following the unfortunate death of popular actor, Obinna Nwafor aka Saint Obi.

The 57-year-old actor who rose to prominence with his role in Zeb EJiro’s movie “Sakobi” died on May 7 after a protracted illness but his demise was made public seven days later.

A disagreement among family members of the actor rose to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s was fingered as the reason why they delayed the formal announcement of his death.

Beyond his acting career, Saint Obi made significant contributions to the industry as a film producer and director and helped to shape the Nollywood landscape.

Though he had stepped back from acting in recent years before he passed on to the great beyond, his impact on the Nigerian film industry will remain indelible.

MURPHY AFOLABI



Just 24 hours after the death of Nollywood star, Saint Obi, was made public, the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning on Sunday after another notable artiste, Murphy Afolabi, passed away.

Afolabi, who carved a niche for himself in the industry with his deep cultural expressions, died after he slumped in a bathroom at his home in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Sunday morning.

The late movie star who graduated from the Osun State Polytechnic in Iree with a Diploma in Theatre Arts and Film Production in 2001 died a week after celebrating his 49th birthday.

DON BRYMO UCHEGBU



Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu reportedly passed on in his sleep at a hotel in Port Harcourt while he was on the set of a local movie about six months ago.

Many were forced to raise eyebrows over the actual cause of his death when another report claimed that the actor died after he slumped while shooting a film in Ahoada in Port-Harcourt.

Following the uncertainty surrounding the death of the actor the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of Don’s death. The result of the probe has not been made public.

CYNTHIA OKEREKE



The death trend continued in the month of July when the death of veteran actress Cynthia Okereke was officially announced, throwing the movie industry into distress.

Her demise was announced in an Instagram post by popular actor and filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu, who stated that Okereke died while preparing to travel out of the country.

Okechukwu also added in his post on the micro-blogging platform that he was about to pay for Cynthia’s flight ticket to come to America before her untimely death.

The actress who gained recognition for her performance in the movies titled ‘‘King Jaja Of Opobo’’ and “Osofia in London” was married and has children. She is also blessed with grandchildren.

MOHBAD



The untimely death of singer cum rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known in music circles as Mohbad is arguably the most talked about issue on the Nigerian entertainment space as it has gained consistent traction on the internet for over four months.

The former Marlian Music signee reportedly passed on at the age of 27 on Tuesday, September 12, with the circumstances leading to his death yet to be ascertained.

However, a police interim report, revealed that the management of an injury inflicted on late Mohbad during a fight with his childhood friend, Prime Boy, resulted in his death.

The report named an Auxiliary Nurse, Miss Fisayo Ogedengbe as the Prime suspect in Mohbad’s death after she admitted during interrogation that the injection she gave him triggered a reaction that led to his eventual death.

The death of Mohbad forced Nigerians, especially his colleagues in the entertainment industry to take to social media to express their shock over the sudden death of the musician with the hashtag #JusticeForMohbad still commonplace on social media.

OLADIPS



Though he is still alive, burgeoning Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji popularly known as Oladips pulled a fast one when he faked his own death to promote his album.

Recall that on the 15th of November, the management of the rapper announced his passing away after he was rushed to the hospital for an undisclosed illness.

The management in a statement shared on the rapper’s Instagram page said that Oladips kept his battles within himself for more than two years before he passed on.

However, after weeks of speculation that the rapper had faked his own death, Oladips shared a new video of himself on social media vibing to a new song off his new album.

Oladips tagged his post; ‘Proof of Life’ and it was also discovered that the statement issued by his management announcing his death has been deleted from the rapper’s Instagram page.

