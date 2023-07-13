Singer Portable survives ghastly auto crash with his G-Wagon

Controversial street hop singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known in music circles as Portable survived a ghastly auto crash with his newly acquired G-Wagon automobile.

Portable in a video shared on his Instagram page said he was driving in the rain when he crashed his G-Wagon Brabus at the Osapa London axis of Lagos State, on Wednesday.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner who informed that the incident happened while he was driving to his music studio during a heavy downpour also made his fans on social media aware of the severity of the car crash.

He urged his fans to join him in thanking God and also promised that he will replace his luxury Mercedes Benz that once stood gallantly which is now reduced to ruins.

“Today is an opportunity to do better than yesterday. If we try today, if today no work, we go try tomorrow. Aje!

“Who get God no dey carry last. Akoi Grace wey no dey disgrace. Eyin fans make una help me thank God.” Portable captioned his post on his Instagram page.

