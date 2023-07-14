Tinubu’s 8,000 monthly palliative plan is a scam —Eedris Abdulkareem

Former Remedies band member, Eedris Abdulkareem has taken to social media to react to President Bola Tinubu’s proposed plan to distribute N8,000 to 12 million homes for a period of six months.

The ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner who reacted to the palliative plan by Tinubu in a post on his Instagram page said that the move by the government of the day was nothing but a scam.

READ ALSO:Singer Eedris Abdulkareem hails wife, who donated kidney, following successful kidney surgery

According to the musician who hinted that it was an attempt to steal public funds, Nigerians do not need handouts but productivity at this point in time.

‘‘PALLIATIVES IS A SCAM! Nigerians don’t need HANDOUTS, they need productivity that will lead to PROSPERITY.’’ Eedris Abdulkareem wrote on his Instagram page.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now