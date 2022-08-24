Singer Eedris Abdulkareem hails wife, who donated kidney, following successful kidney surgery

Nigerian recording artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he underwent a successful kidney transplant.

Abdulkareem, a veteran rapper in the music industry solicited for funds a couple of weeks ago after he revealed that he was suffering from kidney ailment.

In his latest post, the rapper took time out to acknowledge the efforts of his management, Lakreem Entertainment and his wife, Yetunde after she donated her kidney to him.

The singer had this to say, “I am specifically giving Thanks and Praises to the Almighty God for my successful kidney transplant surgery over the weekend…may HIS Holy Name be Glorified forever and forever.

Words cannot express my love, devotion and commitment to my adorable, loving, supportive and compassionate wife, Yetunde, with whom God Has made my life complete…baby, I will always Love, cherish and adore you forever.”

Speaking further, Abdulkareem assured his children in his post on Instagram that himself and his wife, Yetunde will be returning home later in the week.

He continued, “My awesome, lovely children, God Has harkened to your fervent prayers…daddy and mummy will be coming home hale and hearty soon.”

In the concluding part of his lengthy post, Abdulkareem appreciated his colleagues in the entertainment industry before going on to appreciate God for his infinite mercy and his fans for their constant support.

The ‘Jaga Jaga’ singer had this to say, “To my extended family, recording company Lakreem Entertainment, my crew, friends, fans and well wishers, I say God Has done it for us again, and I will be seeing you guys soon.”

