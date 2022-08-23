Instagram choreographer, Korra Obidi, ready for new relationship months after divorce (Video)

Popular Nigerian Instagram dancer, Korra Obidi, said on Tuesday she was ready for another relationship after her marriage with American chiropractor, Justin Dean, ended.

Dean announced in March that his marriage with the choreographer was over two weeks after she welcomed their second child.

In a Facebook live session with fans on Tuesday, the mother of two was asked if she was medically fit and open to dating anyone again.

Read also:Korra Obidi fumes, says she’ll never get married again

In her response, Korra said her doctor’s diagnosis and treatment after the birth of her second child “considered her ready for the market.”

She added that her ideal man must have a good sense of humour due to the nature of her job.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now