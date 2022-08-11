Entertainment
Korra Obidi’s estranged husband goes on date with Nigerian woman (Video)
Justin Dean, the estranged husband of popular Instagram entertainer, Korra Obidi has shared a video of himself on a date with a Nigerian woman.
The chiropractor shared the video of the date on his Instagram stories during the early hours of today, Thursday, August 11.
Read also: Justin Dean, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, denies infidelity, domestic violence allegations
Sharing the video on IG, Dean revealed that the lady’s name is Tokunbo Daniel, also, the young lady shared the same video on her IG platform with a love caption.
This is coming several months after Justin Dean disclosed that he did not want to continue with the marriage to Korra Obidi due to how she treats and disrespects him.
Watch the newly uploaded video below.
Kora Obidi's ex Dr Justin Dean on a date with a Nigerian lady pic.twitter.com/chLaImhD6A
— Courageous one (@AmbroseOnwuegb1) August 11, 2022
