Entertainment
Korra Obidi shares cryptic message about losing her baby
Nigerian social media influencer and choreographer, Korra Obidi on Wednesday night opened up for the first time about her pregnancy loss.
The popular Instagram dancer revealed her youngest daughter, Athena Dean should have had an older sibling, but unfortunately, the child did not come to fruition.
Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of two shared a photo of her holding a pregnancy test strip showing positive. She did not specify the time frame the photo was taken, however, she mentioned that her seven months baby should have had a sibling.
She tagged the post: “@athenadean you had a big sis/bro.”
Read also:Korra Obidi breaks down as her children are taken away from her following divorce
Obidi’s latest revelation is coming seven months after her estranged husband, Justin Dean announced their split.
“@Korraobidi and I are getting a divorce. It’s over” he wrote in a long-deleted Instagram post. “I won’t be treated this way. I did my absolute best to make it work.”
The pair subsequently began a messy social media-hosted battle, each alleging domestic violence and infidelity.
Dean has since entered another relationship with a Nigerian-born American lady identified as Adetukombo Daniel.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...