Korra Obidi shares cryptic message about losing her baby

Nigerian social media influencer and choreographer, Korra Obidi on Wednesday night opened up for the first time about her pregnancy loss.

The popular Instagram dancer revealed her youngest daughter, Athena Dean should have had an older sibling, but unfortunately, the child did not come to fruition.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of two shared a photo of her holding a pregnancy test strip showing positive. She did not specify the time frame the photo was taken, however, she mentioned that her seven months baby should have had a sibling.

She tagged the post: “@athenadean you had a big sis/bro.”

Obidi’s latest revelation is coming seven months after her estranged husband, Justin Dean announced their split.

“@Korraobidi and I are getting a divorce. It’s over” he wrote in a long-deleted Instagram post. “I won’t be treated this way. I did my absolute best to make it work.”

The pair subsequently began a messy social media-hosted battle, each alleging domestic violence and infidelity.

Dean has since entered another relationship with a Nigerian-born American lady identified as Adetukombo Daniel.

