Singer Ruger shades Kizz Daniel as he arrives Tanzania

Nigerian recording artiste, Ruger has raised eyebrows after he announced his arrival in Tanzania ahead of his concert in the East African country.

In the post shared on Twitter, the budding Nigerian musician stated that he was in Tanzania before he went on to take a jab at Kizz Daniel by announcing that he “did not forget his bags”.

It would be recalled that Kizz Daniel was arrested in Tanzania in August for failing to make an appearance at a concert he was scheduled to perform.

Taking a subtle swipe at his colleague, he wrote, “TANZANIA !!!! I’m here, and I didn’t leave my bags behind. We’ll see you on October 1st “.

TANZANIA 🇹🇿 !!!! I’m here and i didn’t forget my bags . See you October 1st ❤️ — da Ruger gon screw u🔫🏴‍☠️♎️ (@rugerofficial) September 28, 2022

Steven Uwah, a Tanzanian show promoter accused Kizz Daniel of breaching their contract by getting paid but failing to show up to perform in Tanzania. Uwah claimed the show cost him $300,000 and was sponsored by well-known companies such as Pepsi and Martell. A table could also fetch up to $10,000. He also stated that Kizz Daniel’s actions have left him befuddled and have severely harmed his reputation.

Kizz Daniel, on the other hand, begged forgiveness, explaining that he had forgotten his bags containing critical equipment for his live show, which was why he couldn’t perform on the event’s day. He did, however, set a second date to make amends with the fans.

