Again, Buju, Ruger in war of words on social media

Budding Nigerian recording artistes, Ruger and Buju (who is otherwise known as BNXN) have come for each other once again on social media.

On the evening of Wednesday, 23rd November 2022, Jonzing record artiste, Ruger felt it was ideal for him to get some things off his chest.

Ruger tweeted about an artist whose song is not good enough to inspire organic consumption but resort to paying influencers and speeding it up on TikTok in an attempt to force it down consumers’ throats.

“I am something. For years now, I have forced my songs down people’s throats whether e sweet abi e no sweet either by too much ads or by paying every influencer to make noise about a song they don’t even like. Or by speeding my song on TIKTOK. WHAT AM I ?” he tweeted.

I am something. For years now, I have forced my songs down people’s throat whether e sweet abi e no sweet either by too much ads or by paying every influencer to make noise about a song they don’t even like. Or by speeding my song on TIKTOK. WHAT AM I ? — da Ruger gon screw u🔫🏴‍☠️♎️ (@rugerofficial) November 23, 2022

While the tweet wasn’t directed at any artiste, in particular, it would appear it was an insult to the entire industry as the strategy in question is employed by many artistes.

Buju was the first artist to hit back at Ruger as he told Ruger not to bite the finger that fed him while reminding him that his boss also employs the same strategy.

READ ALSO:Singer Buju reacts as his n*de surfaces on social media

“Biting the fingers of the hand that fed your boss enough to feed you ?? Even when you and your boss use the same strategy?? After all those streaming-farm payments?”

Buju wasn’t done as he revealed that there existed streaming farms in Nigeria where artists pay to get automated streams. He said the process was devoid of real fans or real people, and it was all a facade.

“There are streaming farms in Nigeria now. A room where your label bosses pay money to get your songs up by automation, no real fans, no real people, just a facade. Y’all make the people who really work for this bleed and your day is coming. Enikure”

Buju did not stop there, he went on to state that Ruger has never headlined any big event centre in Nigeria.

He wrote further;

“We know why you haven’t headlined any venue at all since you came in the game , not balmoral , not Eko hotel , not Muri Okunola , no even your father’s compound Or should be leave the country? … No headline anywhere? And you’re topping the chart ? Are we idiots? ?

I’ll see you tomorrow. I’m pissed! Fake Fake everything!”

The recent altercation is coming months after Ruger claimed BNXN didn’t have a solo hit and the statement sparked a war of words between the musicians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now